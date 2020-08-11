Rich Fury
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Kelly Clarkson filling in for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ as he recovers from broken back

August 11, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Rich Fury

Clarkson is a former “American Idol” winner and a veteran coach on “The Voice.”