Jemal Countess
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Keke Palmer urges National Guard members to ‘march with us’ at L.A. demonstration

June 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jemal Countess

The "Hustlers" star asked National Guard members to "let the revolution be televised."