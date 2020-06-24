Keep your immune system boosted with these easy steps

Taking steps to support your immune system can bolster your body's natural defenses to fight off germs and other illness-causing microorganisms, which is never a bad idea.

While researchers are still studying how immune response actually works, evidence does suggest that diet, exercise, stress, and other factors can play a critical role in our body's ability to fight off illness.

That means a few simple lifestyle changes can give your immune system the help it needs to battle disease more effectively.

We've put together a list of some simple things you can do to strengthen your immune system and give your body an edge up when it's exposed to germs.

Get a good night's sleep

Getting enough sleep is part of any healthy lifestyle, but a lack of sleep can mean disaster for your immune system. When you're tired, your immune response is usually lowered, so your body isn't as capable of fighting off even basic viruses like the common cold.

According to the CDC, school-age children should get at least nine to 12 hours of sleep a night while toddlers and babies need even more. Teens usually need eight to 10 hours and adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

If you're having trouble sleeping, it may be time for a new mattress. Casper's Original Mattress features three zones of targeted support to keep your spine properly aligned so you're comfortable all night long.

Not in the market for a new mattress? Some new bedding, like our favorite Percale Sheet Set from Parachute, can make your nights a little cozier. The 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton is lightweight enough for year-round use and available in five neutral shades to match any bedroom.

Stay hydrated

Like getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water is crucial for your general health. When your body is properly hydrated, all of its systems and functions -- including digestion, kidney, brain, and heart -- can work more efficiently, making you less vulnerable to illness.

Relying on bottled water to meet your daily water requirements is tough on both your wallet and the environment. If you're worried about toxins in your tap water, a Brita water filter pitcher can get rid of many harmful contaminants that you don't want to be drinking, including copper, mercury, and cadmium.

Sparkling water hydrates your body just as effectively as still water, so it can be a great alternative if you're not a fan of plain water. With a SodaStream, you can save money on fancy bottled seltzers by turning flat water into sparkling water with the simple press of a button.

Eat whole plant foods like fruits and veggies

Most of us know we should eat more fruits and veggies for our overall health, but whole plant-based foods can specifically help boost your immune system. That's because they're rich in antioxidants, fiber, and other nutrients that aid your body in fighting off illness.

But getting more fruits and vegetables into your diet isn't always easy -- and it can be particularly tough to convince your little ones to eat their greens. Fortunately, you can pack plenty of fruits and veggies into a smoothie, which can usually earn even the pickiest kid's approval. You just need a high-performance blender (Vitamix makes the most powerful blenders we've found) that has the blending power to create delicious, chunk-free smoothies.

A Vitamix even allows you to make tasty veggie soups that don't require any time on the stove because the speed that the blender runs at is enough to heat the soup.

Take the right supplements

Even if you make an effort to eat plenty of fruits and veggies, you may not be getting enough of all the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients your immune system needs to fight off infections. The right supplement can fill any gaps in your diet so your immune response has all the help it needs, but you should talk to your doctor to determine your needs before you start supplementing.

Vitamin C is arguably the most important supplement for strengthening your immune system. It doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting sick, but it can shorten the duration of illnesses if you take 1,000 to 2,000 milligrams a day. Zinc can also boost your immune response if you get at least 75 milligrams a day.

If you prefer to get all of the vitamins and minerals you need for a healthy immune system in a single supplement, a potent multivitamin can usually cover all the bases.

Get in some exercise

Staying active is another habit that's part of a healthy lifestyle. For most people, 150 minutes per week is the sweet spot according to the CDC, and this can be split up in any way that fits best with your weekly schedule.

Wearing a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent way to monitor how active you are. Not only does it track your steps, distance traveled, and calories burned, but it also offers guided workouts and monitors your cardio fitness.

Cut down on stress

Stress isn't just rough on your mental health; it can wreak havoc on your physical health too. Studies have shown that high stress levels can lead to inflammation in the body, which can affect its ability to fight off illness. That's why getting a handle on your stress can help boost your immune system and make you better able to fight off any germs you're exposed to.

There are plenty of ways to cut down on stress, but meditation and yoga are both excellent stress-busters. A comfortable yoga mat makes it easier to get into the practice if you're new to yoga because it provides a non-slip surface that allows you to get the basic poses down with ease.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.