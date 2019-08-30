Keep your cat from destroying furniture (no declawing necessary)

Cats are wonderful companions. They entertain us with their goofy antics, comfort us when we're feeling low, and most are amazing listeners, too. But the fact remains -- under all that furry cuteness lie razor sharp claws and an irrepressible instinct to scratch and climb. While it's perfectly natural, and even healthy, for your cat to sink his claws into a variety of different surfaces, it certainly doesn't bode well for your furniture.

The good news? There are plenty of ways to keep furniture-shredding felines from destroying your home -- and none of them entail declawing. Read on to find out how you can keep both your furniture and your kitty's claws intact.

1. Provide an appropriate outlet for scratching

Quick fact: cats are designed to scratch. Aside from scratching simply because it feels good, cats scratch in order to:

Mark their territory using scent glands in their paw pads

Shed loose nail husks

Stretch and work their muscles



While you probably won't have much luck curbing your cat's natural instincts, you certainly can redirect their attention to a more appropriate surface. Start by placing a scratch post in all the most frequented areas of your home. Look for something sturdy and rough enough for your cat to really sink their claws into (sisal is a safe and satisfying option). And don't forget about height, either -- stretching is half the fun.

2. Make sure your cat gets plenty of exercise

Your cat is a predator that's hardwired to stalk, pounce, and jump, and they won't hesitate to use your couch as a launch pad to practice their technique. Supplying your kitty with a selection of stimulating cat toys will provide an outlet for pent-up energy and can help reduce destructive behaviours.

Creating your own cat gym by installing a wall-mounted cat tree is another fantastic option that will give your cat a space that's all their own while satisfying the need for vertical exploration.

3. Make problem areas less appealing

Cats have sensitive noses and most aren't fond of fragrances. Spraying problem areas like couch arms or chair backs with a bit of air freshener can help dampen your cat's enthusiasm, particularly if it contains citrus notes. For best results, clean the area with an enzymatic pet odor eliminator first to remove any leftover pheromone deposits.

Another effective solution is to cover your cat's favorite scratch patch with double-sided tape. An unpleasantly sticky surface is sure to put your cat off and send them running for their scratch post. Just be sure to use removable tape and don't forget to try it out (apply, remove, and inspect) on a small, unnoticeable area first.

4. Protect your furniture

Armrests and backrests seem to have a magnetic pull that cats just can't resist. If these areas are a popular target zone in your home, transparent furniture scratch guards can help keep your couches and chairs protected without turning them into an eyesore.

Alternatively, you could choose to be the coolest pet parent ever and convert your armests into giant scratch posts using a sisal sofa shield -- just don't expect your feline to leave your couch alone if you ever decide to remove it.

5. Trim your kitty's claws

Giving your feline friend a mani pedi won't do much to combat furniture scratching per se, but it can reduce the potential for serious damage while preventing accidental snags and pokes as well.

If the prospect of trimming your kitty's claws makes you nervous, ease into it by slowly introducing the nail clipper. Placing a treat directly on top of the nail clipper and offering it to your cat can help foster familiarity. When you feel that both you and your cat are ready, it's time for action.

Choose a time when your cat is relaxed (following a meal works well) and position your cat on your lap.

Hold your cat's paw in your hand and gently squeeze the pad to extend their claws.

Make sure the nail is visible, pushing fur out of the way if your feline happens to have particularly fluffy feet.

Take note of where the white bit of the claw gives way to pink. You only want to trim the white part of the nail. The pink area is the quick and is full of nerves and blood vessels that you'll want to avoid at all costs.

Offer a treat after each session to build up positive association.

In the event of an accident, apply styptic powder to stop the bleeding.



6. Take the edge off

If all else fails or you simply prefer a once-and-done approach, cat nail caps are well worth considering. These genius little inventions fit over the entire claw and are soft and flexible to prevent scratching. Learning to apply them correctly can take a bit of practice and your cat will probably also need some time to get used to wearing them, but once you get the hang of things, you'll be able to forget all about scratching for up to six weeks at a time. With that in mind, it's important to note that nail caps should only ever be used on indoor felines -- remember, claws are your outdoor cat's primary defense and escape tools.

