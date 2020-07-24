  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary to Donald Trump, lashes out at cancel culture then wrongly claims kids show ‘PAW Patrol’ fell victim to it

July 24, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By

Kayleigh McEnany wrongly says the children's show "PAW Patrol" was a victim of cancel culture.