Willy Sanjuan
Kathy Griffin suggests Trump use a ‘syringe with nothing but air’ for diabetes, doesn’t back down from outcry

May 27, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
The Emmy Award winning comedienne took to social media to suggest a potentially lethal procedure in reaction to CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s tweet about Trump asking whether or not he should be given an insulin regimen at a White House diabetes event Tuesday. "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin wrote, adding “F--- TRUMP.” Air injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms and be fatal.