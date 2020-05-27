Kathy Griffin suggests Trump use a ‘syringe with nothing but air’ for diabetes, doesn’t back down from outcry

The Emmy Award winning comedienne took to social media to suggest a potentially lethal procedure in reaction to CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s tweet about Trump asking whether or not he should be given an insulin regimen at a White House diabetes event Tuesday. "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin wrote, adding “F--- TRUMP.” Air injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms and be fatal.