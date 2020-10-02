JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Kate Beckinsale reveals own ‘soul destroying’ miscarriage amid Chrissy Teigen criticism

October 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jami Ganz
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

Teigen on Wednesday announced she had miscarried her and John Legend's third child together.