June 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor
The 28-year-old son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is accused of stabbing his California neighbor multiple times this week, authorities said Friday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, who once appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” with his famous dad, was arrested early Wednesday following the attack in the city of San Clemente late Tuesday night, a spokeswoman with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily News.