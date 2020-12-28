December 28, 2020 | 8:16amFrom www.nydailynews.com
K-9 killed after drunk limo driver slams into parked police car in Illinois: cops
An Illinois K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty after a suspected drunk driver crashed his limousine into a parked police car early Sunday morning, authorities said. The dog’s handler, Deputy Robert Rosenkranz, was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 in Boone County when the limo rear-ended the fully marked squad car around 1:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.