Justice Department sues Alabama over disturbing prison conditions, says state is ‘deliberately indifferent’ to situation
The Justice Department has had enough of Alabama’s famously dangerous prisons. After repeatedly trying to force the state to fix one of the worst correctional systems in the country, the federal government is suing Alabama for failing to protect its male prison population from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force by staff.