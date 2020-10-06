Knox County Sheriff's Office
Jury convicts man who dismembered own parents, dissolved their limbs with acid in ‘diabolical stew of human remains’

October 6, 2020
A cold-blooded son who stabbed his own parents to death, chopped up their bodies and tried to dissolve their limbs in a gruesome Thanksgiving attack four years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in prison following a trial last week in Tennessee. A Knox County jury on Friday found 32-year-old Joel Guy Jr. guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder and abuse of a corpse for the November 2016 killings in Hardin Valley.