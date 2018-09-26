The dinosaurs are here! Thanks to my partnership with Universal Pictures and my participation as part of #TeamJurassic, I have a JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM prize pack to give away! Have you seen JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM yet? It’s such a heart-pounding, intriguing and wild adventure of a film that’s a joy to add to […]

The post Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Giveaway! appeared first on Rural Mom.