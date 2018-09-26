Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Giveaway!
September 26, 2018
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Giveaway!
The dinosaurs are here! Thanks to my partnership with Universal Pictures and my participation as part of #TeamJurassic, I have a JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM prize pack to give away! Have you seen JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM yet? It’s such a heart-pounding, intriguing and wild adventure of a film that’s a joy to add to […]
The post Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Giveaway! appeared first on Rural Mom.
Latest
- Bob’s Burgers Is Giving Away 2,800 Free Burgers To Celebrate Its Season Premiere
Want a free burger of the day? Animated hit Bob’s Burgers is handing them out
- McDonald’s Classic Burgers No Longer Contain Artificial Preservatives
- The 5 Crucial Diet Changes Women Over 50 Must Make
- American Airlines to Serve 5 New Dishes Designed by Zoë’s Kitchen
- Ikea's Rainbow Veggie Hot Dog Is Now Available in the US