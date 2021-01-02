January 2, 2021 | 12:27pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Julian Assange about to find out whether he will be extradited to U.S. while activists, celebrities push for Trump pardon
A major chapter in Julian Assange’s decade-long legal saga is possibly coming to an end. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser is set to rule Monday on whether the U.K. should extradite the controversial WikiLeaks founder to the U.S. to face trial on espionage charges. The highly anticipated decision will be announced at 10 a.m. at London’s Old Bailey courthouse.