Andy Blackburn
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Judge slashes $1M bail for Pennsylvania protesters after outcry over ‘obscene,’ ‘flagrantly illegal’ amount

September 17, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Andy Blackburn

Judges on Thursday significantly reduced bail amounts that were as high as $1 million for several Pennsylvania protesters accused of setting fires and causing destruction in the city of Lancaster after a fatal police shooting Sunday. The seven-figure bail, which was met with outrage by numerous civil rights advocates, had kept at least nine of the 13 suspects behind bars on a slew of charges, including arson, rioting, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.