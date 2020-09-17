Judge slashes $1M bail for Pennsylvania protesters after outcry over ‘obscene,’ ‘flagrantly illegal’ amount

September 17, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Andy Blackburn
Judges on Thursday significantly reduced bail amounts that were as high as $1 million for several Pennsylvania protesters accused of setting fires and causing destruction in the city of Lancaster after a fatal police shooting Sunday. The seven-figure bail, which was met with outrage by numerous civil rights advocates, had kept at least nine of the 13 suspects behind bars on a slew of charges, including arson, rioting, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.