Judge OKs Lori Loughlin’s request to serve prison sentence near California home

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin will serve her two-month prison sentence at a medium-security facility near her home in California, a federal judge has ruled. FCI Victorville, which includes a low-security camp, was the actress' first choice as it’s the federal prison closest to her new mansion in the Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills, court records show. She and her co-defendant husband, Mossimo Giannulli, bought the $9.5 million property just before being sentenced in the national college admissions scandal last month.