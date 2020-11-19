Judge halts 1st federal execution of a woman in decades after attorneys get coronavirus

The federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in nearly seven decades was placed on hold Thursday because her attorneys contracted coronavirus while visiting her in prison. Lisa Montgomery, who strangled a pregnant woman and gutted her open to steal her baby 16 years ago, was scheduled to be put to death on Dec. 8 in Indiana — marking the first federal execution of a woman since 1953, when convicted killer Bonnie Heady was executed in a gas chamber.