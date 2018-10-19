Journalism Key To Exposing the Food System

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” NPR News Correspondent and James Beard Award-winner Allison Aubrey describes her love for reporting on the food system. “We can tell so many stories; anybody can tell a story! That is so wonderful,” says Aubrey. “So it’s never been a better time to be a storyteller or journalist or somebody who wants to bring new information to people.”

As a reporter, Aubrey focuses on the intersection of public policy, health, and food, exposing the food system to readers and listeners tuning into NPR News shows such as All Things Considered and Morning Edition. “Once the awareness grows over what happens in the system producing food, we can’t help but start asking questions,” says Aubrey. “Food is a political act once you open your eyes to all of the systems that influence food workers and food production.”

Aubrey is a 2012 winner of the James Beard Award for her NPR News blog, The Salt, and also a 2016 winner for a collaboration between PBS and NPR News. The collaboration includes several topics, including food waste. “What I love about covering food waste: it’s hard to get your head around how big the problem is, but it’s also true that there are lots of ways to combat it. We have the solutions.”

Photo courtesy of NPR.

