Actor, musician, and restaurateur Jon Paul Steuer, known for his work in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Grace Under Fire and his restaurant Harvest at the Bindery, died on New Year’s Day, according to a statement posted to Facebook by his colleagues in the band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. The cause of the 33-year-old’s death has not yet been revealed.

“It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” the post reads. “The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did.”

Steuer’s sudden death has resulted in the permanent closure of the vegan restaurant, which he opened in Portland, Oregon in 2015.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor to help cover funeral and memorial costs, and to give back to his parents, who have reportedly spent much of their retirement funds contributing to the restaurant. So far, $3,970 has been raised of a $5,000 goal.

