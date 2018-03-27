Applications are now open for the Young Champions of the Earth award which sets out to empower young adults worldwide as they pioneer, test, and build upon their ideas towards a better planet. An initiative of the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) and sponsored by Covestro – a manufacturer of high-tech polymers for plastics and foams – the award grants winners seed funding, intensive training, and tailored mentorship to help them realize their ideas for environmental sustainability.

Applications are open to anyone between the ages of 18–30. From the entries, U.N. experts will select 35 Regional Finalists. An online public vote will then select 14 World Finalists, from which a Global Jury comprised of global CEOs and founders will select the seven winners representing different global regions.

The inaugural Young Champions of the Earth award in 2017 recognized six winners for their potential in environmental sustainability. The winners have since pursued research and development of hydroponic systems, environmentally friendly clothing lines, and sustainable energy initiatives.

Each winner will receive US$15,000 in seed funding, access to Covestro experts and mentors, and access to entrepreneurial training programs and UN meetings. Young Champions of the Earth requires winners to share their progress through blogs and video.

Applications are now open and entries can be submitted on the Young Champions of the Earth website. Applications for 2018 will close on April 2.

The post Join the Young Champions of the Earth! Apply Now! appeared first on Food Tank.