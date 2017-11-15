Join Our Party Team!

I know Thanksgiving is 'round the corner and all you can probably think of is Turkey and stuffing...but just wanted to stop by to let you know our Winter magazine is in full prep! We have an AWESOME team of collaborators, vendors and party professionals on board. But there's always room for...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved