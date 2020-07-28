Frank Augstein
Johnny Depp ‘never hit a woman in his entire life,' lawyer tells court in libel case closing arguments

July 28, 2020
Nelson Oliveira
As Johnny Depp’s contentious libel case was wrapping up Tuesday, his lawyer described the actor as the victim of a “hoax” that sought to destroy his career with false allegations of domestic violence. “He has never hit a woman in his entire life — period, full stop, nada,” attorney David Sherborne told the High Court in London during closing arguments for Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, a British tabloid that called him a “wife beater” in a 2018 article.