Brynn Anderson
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

John Lewis saluted at memorial in his Alabama hometown for his work to ‘change the world’

July 25, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Kim Chandler
Brynn Anderson

Civil rights giant John Lewis was honored at a memorial in his hometown of Troy, Ala.