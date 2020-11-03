Hyoung Chang
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

John Hickenlooper defeats GOP Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner as Dems seek to flip Senate

November 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Chris Sommerfeldt
Hyoung Chang

The Associated Press called the race for Hickenlooper less than hour after polls closed in Colorado.