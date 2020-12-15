Sergio Flores
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Joel Osteen’s megachurch got $4.4 million in PPP funding

December 15, 2020 | 5:42pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Sergio Flores

More than 90,000 religious groups received a total of $7.3 billion in PPP loans, NBC News reports.