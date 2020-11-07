Luiz C. Ribeiro
Joe Biden will score White House first with beloved family pooch

November 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Luiz C. Ribeiro

Joe Biden's German shepherd Major will become the first rescue dog to reside at the White House.