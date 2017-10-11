Jeopardy
Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ and NYC Bartender Austin Rogers Proclaims Himself a 'Genius'

By
Editor
The ‘genius’ has amassed a fan base that includes celebrity Jimmy Fallon

New York bartender Austin Rogers has proclaimed himself a genius after winning Jeopardy!. The 38-year-old, who has made almost $395,000 in 11 appearances on the gameshow over the past several days, told the New York Daily News, “I’m a genius. I’m very smart.” 

The Gaf West bartender has made countless fans due to his quirky and self-involved attitude on Jeopardy! as well as on social media. He even has the support of nighttime talk show host Jimmy Fallon!


“Austin, give my best to Trebek. Proud of you! #OG #OriginalGaf’r,” tweeted the Saturday Night Live alum.

Not everyone initially has the same positive reaction to the loquacious Rogers. “They told me to stop swearing,” Rogers told the Daily News. “In my first couple of appearances I was extensively bleeped.”

Now that Rogers has all this money, Fallon might not be seeing him at Gaf West much anymore — maybe they should meet up at one of the 31 best restaurants in New York City instead!

