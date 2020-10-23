Gregg DeGuire
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Jennifer Aniston endorses Joe Biden, urges people to ‘vote for equal rights, for love, and for decency’

October 23, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Gregg DeGuire

"It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it."