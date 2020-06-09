June 9, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Japanese TV station apologizes for ‘offensive’ animated video explaining U.S. protests
Japanese public broadcaster NHK apologized Tuesday for a failed attempt to explain the ongoing protests in the U.S. through a bizarre video that sparked immediate backlash over its depiction of black Americans. The 81-second animated clip, which first aired on a Sunday evening talk show, showed a black man with large muscles and a white tank top discussing the reasons for the American protests while fires burn in the background and other black people stand behind him.