Japan’s ‘Twitter Killer’ confesses to strangling 9 people to death — while lawyers call for ‘murder with consent’ charge

A Japanese man who became known as the “Twitter killer” for targeting women who expressed suicidal thoughts on social media pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering and dismembering nine people during his twisted 2017 crime spree — even as lawyers argued for lesser charges. Takahiro Shiraishi, 29, told a Tokyo court that he killed eight young women and one man, chopped up their bodies and stored their remains in cooling boxes and other containers in his apartment, according to multiple reports.