Jamie Oliver’s New SUV Has a Slow-Cooker in the Engine (and a Toaster in the Armrest)

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver worked with Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations to create a one-of-a-kind SUV outfitted with cooking essentials and extras. Oliver, a longtime fan of the car brand, worked with the SVO team to create a car with awesome culinary utilities like a slow-cooker, a barbecue, an ice cream maker, an olive oil dispenser, and a butter churn.

The custom-built Land Rover also comes equipped with a toaster in the center console, a rotisserie driven by the power take off, a pasta maker, a gas burner, a foldable dining table, an herb garden, and even a spice rack in the rear windows. With the right ingredients, Oliver could practically cook a holiday dinner without leaving the road!

Oliver was delighted with the results. “I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels,” he said in a press release for the brand. “I dreamed big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind. I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the rear storage space, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and my family — we love it.”

The U.K.-born chef has created a three-part video series exploring the car’s creation process, and it will show him cooking for his family with the automotive kitchen as well as demonstrating that the vehicle is safe to drive. The first episode is available to watch here.

Could this vehicle count as one of the coolest food trucks ever? We certainly hope so