Jamie Oliver Foundation: ‘End the Reflex of Cake and Bake Sales for Rewards and Fundraising' in Schools

The Jamie Oliver Food Foundation recently produced a 98-page “Report on the Food Education Learning Landscape” in conjunction with Sheffield University, and one particular finding has drawn the majority of the attention: The report recommends against school bake sales, saying they give children the wrong idea about healthy eating.

The report found that 86 percent of secondary school teachers and 85 percent of primary schoolteachers in the U.K. used bake sales as fundraisers, while six out of 10 teachers said desserts were eaten during class celebrations.

“The culture of high fat and sugary foods used as rewards, in fundraising and in celebrations, is creating social and physical environments that contradict children’s food education,” the report read.

However, the report is receiving backlash via Twitter. Many parents feel that these events are a great way to raise money for school items and occasions and that without their funding, the children would miss out.

That’s the last time I bake one of your cakes @jamieoliver for the school bake sale; ridiculous! — Kelly (@Kellywild153) October 24, 2017

How many cakes do ppl think are at school? The occasional fundraising bake sale isn't responsible for childhood obesity. — Heather Stanley (@hstanley_) October 24, 2017

the amount of salt, sugar & fat in @jamieoliver recipes far out way that of a an annual bake sale. — john smithe (@krankyOlden) October 23, 2017

