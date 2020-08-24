August 24, 2020 | 5:33pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Jacob Blake’s kids were inside car during police shooting, saw father ‘being riddled with bullets,’ attorney says
Three Wisconsin children were sitting in a car when police shot their father multiple times at close range as he tried to get into the vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to an attorney representing the family. The Black man, identified by the governor as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the caught-on-video shooting in Kenosha.