Jack's Reptile Kingdom

Whenever a client comes to us to plan a party, the thing we're most interested in is the theme. We LOVE a good theme, it'll make or break your event. That's why when we got asked to style a party for a little boy named Jack who's obsessed with lizards, we knew this one was gonna be a good one.
Jack hosted his reptile kingdom at one of our favorite venues in town, Maman. They have a super cool rustic feeling in their decor, which was perfect to go along with our lizard theme.
