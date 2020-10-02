Jeff Swensen
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner test negative for COVID-19 after president’s positive diagnosis

October 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
Chris Sommerfeldt
Jeff Swensen

“Both are negative,” a spokeswoman for the couple tweeted.