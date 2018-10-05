It's the Spookiest Time of the Year

Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. It marks the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year (well at least to me)! Which is why our annual Halloween party in a box is always near and dear to my heart. Not to mention, it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month so we’re donating 15% of every party box sale to the Susan G. Komen Foundation throughout the month of October.

For each of our party boxes, it’s all about the tableware. This year we scored these awesome plates that we are totally obsessing over. They are a sleek black with a little holographic touch, the perfect compliment to any Halloween bash! We paired this gorgeous plate with our classic confetti scallop napkins, an iridescent cup, and silver glitter cutlery, so you could say this is a match made in Halloween heaven.