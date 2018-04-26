It's Never Easy to Say Good Bye

I met Abby back in 2013 when she was interning at a company called Red Light. She was working with my old friend/babysitter/employee, Ali who referred Abby along to me. The second Abby walked in my door I knew she would be a constant ray of sunshine in my life. She was always so happy and positive and I quickly learned she was an incredibly hard worker. What Abby and I also came to realize was that she would be an asset to not only my family, but the LMP Team.

Abby officially started working as my assistant back in 2014. She worked her way up to be an Event & Cocktail Specialist and took charge of our client relations and events leaving a lasting impression on all of those who worked with her.