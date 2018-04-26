  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

It's Never Easy to Say Good Bye

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri Kertzner
It's Never Easy to Say Good Bye

IMG_9265.jpg

I met Abby back in 2013 when she was interning at a company called Red Light.  She was working with my old friend/babysitter/employee, Ali who referred Abby along to me. The second Abby walked in my door I knew she would be a constant ray of sunshine in my life. She was always so happy and positive and I quickly learned she was an incredibly hard worker. What Abby and I also came to realize was that she would be an asset to not only my family, but the LMP Team.

IMG_2028.jpg

Abby officially started working as my assistant back in 2014. She worked her way up to be an Event & Cocktail Specialist and took charge of our client relations and events leaving a lasting impression on all of those who worked with her.

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner