It's Friday the 13th — time to stock up for Halloween

It may not be October, but it is Friday the 13th, and that's spooky enough for us. Also, retailers are getting a jump on selling Halloween items, meaning there are tons of worthwhile deals out there for those that like to think ahead.

We believe there's nothing wrong with celebrating Halloween for the entire month of October -- so, with spooky season quickly approaching, it's time to start preparing. We have inspiration for your decorations, costumes, and trick-or-treating, so get yourself in a scary mood in observance of Friday the 13th.

1. Decorations

Before you set out to start decorating every room and surface of your house, inside and out, consider focusing on a specific theme. If you're planning to decorate for Halloween, why not go all out? Here are a few ideas to get you going.

Witches' brew: Cauldrons, smoke machines, and witches galore, this is a Salem-themed design that features lots of black. Spiders, cats, and bats are fun additions too - and cobwebs always offer a subtly spooky effect.

Cauldron: This misting, color-changing cauldron creates an eerie ambiance that's sure to catalyze your witchy aesthetic.

Cobwebs: Stretch some of this decorative spider web around your home, inside or out, to add some freaky flair.



Monster mash: These are your Frankensteins, zombies, skeletons and other dreadful, eldritch, or undead creatures.

Skeleton: This skeleton has pliable joints that can lock into place to hold any position of your choosing, so you can incorporate it how you want into your Halloween decorations.

Zombie: For a really creepy lawn, consider this zombie statue, which appears to be clawing its way out of the ground.



Sleepy Hollow: This is ideal for those who want to embrace the season as much as the holiday. Pumpkins, scarecrows, corn, and hay can offer an autumnal, rustic feel.

Pumpkins: You can pull out this set of five decorative pumpkins year after year to amplify your fall-themed yard.

Lights: Add some seasonal lighting with a string of autumn leaves that will accentuate your mantel or tabletop.



2. Costumes

The possibilities are endless. To hone down your costume search, consider a few things first. Will you be dressing up solo, with a partner, or in a group? Does the costume need to facilitate your plan for Halloween evening, be it eating, drinking, dancing, or trick-or-treating?

And of course, always consider the weather. Halloween can be particularly tricky in some parts of the country, where it may rain - or even snow - and drop to chilly temperatures, but it's never fun wearing a coat over your costume. Some ideas may offer more flexibility, and comfort, than others.

Here are some of our all-time costume favorites:

Adult costume: The Jurassic World Inflatable T-Rex is always a crowd-pleaser, and you're sure to be the hit of the Halloween party when you show up in this 7-foot tall inflatable dino suit. This costume isn't for larger people, but it's our favorite option for anyone who can fit it.

Couples costume: Whether you're dressing up with a friend or a partner, this soap and loofah set is fun and funny, plus the two costumes fit most body types. These are comfortable but may not be suited for costume wearers in colder climates.

Baby costume: If you're planning to outfit a baby, take a look at this cozy monkey outfit that will be a comfortable and cute option. The best part: zippers in the back make it convenient for diaper changing.

Pet costume: If you can get your dog to cooperate, this skeleton pet costume comes in various sizes to fit dogs both small and large. Plus, it glows in the dark, so it will be no sweat to keep track of your pet on Halloween night.



3. Trick-or-Treating Accessories

When traveling around the neighborhood on Halloween, you'll want to take a few helpful items to make sure the night is safe and comfortable. Here are a couple of things we recommend.

Flashlight: These are essential for both convenience and safety, as they can provide much needed assistance navigating any uncertain paths or if you've dropped something along your adventure. Whether you choose LED, solar-powered, or a simple penlight, be sure to have a light on hand.

Cell phone lanyard: Because you'll be moving around in the dark on what is likely a lively and noisy night, you'll want to make sure you can easily stay in touch. A cell phone lanyard is a handy assistant that will keep your smartphone tethered and prevent you from dropping it without knowing.



4. Candy

Great news for busy people with full-time jobs who live in neighborhoods with trick-or-treaters: You can order bulk bags of individually wrapped Halloween candies from Amazon and avoid a frantic, last-minute trip to the store. This assorted 4-pound bag includes fun-sized chocolates and fruit-flavored candies, so you'll be able to keep your Halloween bowl filled without worrying over various options.

