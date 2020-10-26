Kathy Willens
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

'It should be easy to vote’: AOC denounces NY election officials for long lines and voting woes

October 26, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dave Goldiner
Kathy Willens

Voters over the weekend were forced to wait in lines that stretched for four hours or more.