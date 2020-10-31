Luiz C. Ribeiro
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

'It’s supposed to prevent me from doing all of these things but I never let it’: Bronx woman planned wedding for her favorite holiday, Halloween

October 31, 2020 | 12:53pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Morgan Chittum
Luiz C. Ribeiro

Ana Mercedes Ortíz was never meant to live past 30, doctors said to her mother in the womb.