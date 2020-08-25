Tasos Katopodis
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

It’s a family affair as Melania, Eric, and Tiffany Trump headline Day 2 of RNC

August 25, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dave Goldiner
Tasos Katopodis

Melania will give a speech from the Rose Garden.