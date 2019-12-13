It’s almost last call if you want to online shop for gifts

With the holidays fast approaching, you're likely over-extended, what with travel plans, purchasing gifts, wrapping up projects at work, and mentally preparing yourself to spend time with family.

In all the insanity, you may be realizing you forgot to get a gift for someone. Or, you may have procrastinated because you had too much on your plate.

No matter the reason, if you still have yet to finish your gift shopping, this is the weekend to get it done. Retailers will be overwhelmed with orders in the lead-up to Christmas, meaning any further delay will likely mean your gifts will be arriving after the holidays.

Don't be the person who gives an IOU on Christmas morning. These gift-worthy products on sale will still make it in time if you order now.

Deal of the day -- Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1: $84.99 at Amazon (was $149.95)

The Instant Pot has made it to the top of many of our deal picks for good reasons: It saves time in the kitchen, can be programmed to suit your needs, and is like having numerous small appliances in one convenient machine. The Ultra 6-quart model is ideal for preparing recipes for families and is on sale for only $84.99 -- one of the lowest prices we've seen this season.

TCL 75-inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $699.99 at Amazon (was $1,299.99)

Have this huge 75-inch screen TCL TV delivered from Amazon just in time to enjoy some of your favorite holiday programming and save $600. We love that the streaming via Roku is built in so no additional device is needed -- just connect to WiFi and you can begin downloading your favorite streaming apps right out of the box.

Leesa Mattresses: All models $200-$400 off at Leesa

If a new mattress is on your Christmas wish list, take advantage of Leesa's special holiday pricing. The Original is $200 off, the Hybrid is marked down $300, and the luxurious Legend Mattress with foam and dual-spring construction is available at $400 savings.

Cuisinart 12-cup Programmable: $51.04 at Amazon (was $130)

Are you looking for a new coffee maker for your kitchen? Or maybe one as a gift for the avid coffee drinker in your life? At a discount of 61%, this Cuisinart is too good to miss. Programmable settings, self-cleaning mode, and a built-in water filter are just some of the user-friendly features you'll get.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer: $58.49 at Amazon (was $89.99)

If you thought that making crispy food fast required a lot of oil, you'll be impressed with the results you get from a fryer that relies on hot air technology instead. The straightforward controls and generous 3-quart capacity make the Dash Deluxe a reliable choice for anyone who is new to the technology and wants to make multiple servings in just a few minutes.

Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: $69 at Nordstrom (was $99)

With the rich sound you'd expect from Bose plus the compact yet tough build, this little wireless speaker allows you to bring along music wherever your adventures take you. And if a pool or ocean is frequently involved in your getaways, you'll appreciate the waterproof construction that will keep the music playing regardless of the conditions.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity: $69 at Amazon (was $119)

A DNA test makes a fun gift for the whole family. From personality quirks to feature characteristics, this popular kit traces 26 traits and is now available at $50 savings off the regular price.

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover: $49.90 at Nordstrom (was $78)

Who doesn't love to slip into fleece on cold days? With extra plush material and deep pockets, this pullover was made for warmth. Choose from charcoal grey or milk while colors in a wide range of sizes, each at a 35% savings.

Oral-B Vitality Electric Toothbrush: $15.94 at Amazon (was $27.99)

If you're looking for a practical gift that's also affordable, check out this Oral-B electric toothbrush. In addition to the oscillating action that cleans far better than a manual toothbrush, it has a built-in timer for monitoring optimal brushing times. At under $16, it's an unbeatable deal.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Essentials 4-piece Kit: $195 at Dermstore ($242 value)

You want to take your hair styling tools along when you travel, but finding room to pack them can be a pain. This four-piece set that includes a flat and curling iron and two brushes solves this problem because the professional-grade tools are mini-sized.

Martha Stewart Collection Printed Cotton Flannel 3-piece Set: $16.99 at Macy's (was $60)

There's nothing quite like flannel sheets on winter nights. Three-piece sets from the Martha Stewart Collection are deeply discounted at Macy's and available in several stylish patterns. Grab a set now before the sale ends on Dec. 16.

Braun Series 3 Electric Razor for Men: $49.97 at Amazon (was $95.99)

This electric razor earns praise for its versatility -- it shaves, edges, trims, and can be used in or out of the shower. It even includes five trimmer combs for creating the looks you love. Get yours now for just $49.97 and save 48%.

Sharper Image Toy RC Monster Rockslide: $24.99 at Macy's until December 16 (was $64)

RC cars bring out the kid in everyone, so they appeal to both the young and the young at heart. This rugged truck combines big tires and bouncy suspension for climbing as well as breezing over rough terrain. It's available for a 60% discount at Macy's until Dec. 16.

Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: $27.99 at Amazon (was $34.99)

There is a lot to love about LEGO, including the huge variety of kit options that suit kids of all ages (and adults too). The Classic Medium Creative Brick Box is challenging yet appropriate for kids as young as four. It comes with 484 pieces that can be used to make everything from cars to flowers to animal figures and much more.

NV Champagne M. Brugnon Selection Brut: $35 at Wine Access

Stock up on champagne now so you'll be ready to toast when the ball drops on New Year's Eve. This brut will be sparking at the stroke of midnight with notes of roasted nuts, apple, and pear, flavors that fit nicely with the season.

Embark Dog DNA Test: $145 at Amazon (was $199)

Not only will a canine DNA test give you more insight into your pooch's breed and ancestry, but it can also serve as a proactive health screening tool by testing for genetic diseases. Embark's kit was developed by a veterinarian, so you can feel confident about the results.

Five-piece Fragrance Sampler for Him: $20 at Macy's (was $35)

This fragrance set will be a big hit for the special man on your list who loves to try different scents. Once he samples these Eau de Parfums and Toilettes by Versace, Givenchy, Azzaro, and more, there's a good chance he'll find his new signature fragrance.

The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Starter Kit: $21 at Dermstore (was $30)

This shaving kit makes a great stocking stuffer for the guys on your list and comes with mini-sized products including pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a shaving brush, all by a top name in men's shaving products.

Architecture Statue of Liberty: $113.95 at Amazon (was $119.95)

For older kids who are ready to advance their building skills, LEGO Architecture kits like this one of the Statue of Liberty that contains 1,685 pieces provide hours of fun that will test their creativity and patience.

