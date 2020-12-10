ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
’It has to be done’: Pelosi suggests lawmakers work through Christmas to secure COVID stimulus, keep government open

December 10, 2020 | 6:24pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Michael McAuliff, Chris Sommerfeldt
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

It’s beginning to look a lot like members of Congress won’t be going home for the holidays.