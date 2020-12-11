Investor offers to sell Portland home at center of anti-gentrification protest back to former owners

The real estate investor who bought a Portland home where protesters have staged an aggressive anti-gentrification battle with city officials has reportedly offered to sell the property back to the former owners. Roman Ozeruga, who paid $260,000 for the foreclosed home at a 2018 auction, said he and his family are “overwhelmed” by the ongoing clashes on his property and would be willing to sell the house back to the Black and Indigenous family that owned it for more than six decades, The Oregonian reported Friday.