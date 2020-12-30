Photo Provided
Investigation into thousands of aborted fetuses found at dead doctor’s home ends with no charges

December 30, 2020 | 4:27pm
Nelson Oliveira
Indiana’s top prosecutor announced Wednesday that he would file no criminal charges or licensing actions after his office completed an investigation into an abortion doctor who kept more than 2,000 sets of fetal remains in his garage before he died last year. Attorney General Curtis Hill said the yearlong probe found that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer acted alone when he “failed to effectuate the proper disposition of the fetal remains as required by Indiana law.”