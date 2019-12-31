Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?

We could all likely benefit from minimalizing in some area of our lives. Be that reducing clutter in our homes, cleaning up our hard drives, or simplifying our diets.

Whether your motivation is to get rid of excess, live a greener life, or simply take time to focus on what's truly important, we are collectively realizing how impactful a minimalistic approach to life can be.

One of the most important places to practice simplicity is with meals, and one way to do so is through intermittent fasting -- a lifestyle choice that's been recently trendy for its capacity to simplify and energize.

If you've been considering this particular approach to eating for yourself, there are a few things you should know first.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is exactly what it sounds like: alternately cycling through periods of eating and periods of not eating. Although it can be extremely beneficial, it's not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, and individuals with a chronic illness. Before beginning such a dramatic lifestyle change, even people who do not fall into one of those categories should consult with a healthcare provider to be sure it is right for you.

For the healthy individual, as long as you are not denying yourself the nutrients and water you need, putting your body in fasting mode can trigger it to behave differently on a cellular level. When fasted, a body tends to produce increased levels of growth hormones, lower insulin levels, and repair itself much more efficiently.

Where to learn about intermittent fasting

If you're intrigued by the concept of intermittent fasting, take a deeper look to see if it's right for your lifestyle and your body.

Delay, Don't Deny: Living an Intermittent Fasting Lifestyle: This is one of the best books on the subject, Gin Stephens' comprehensive guide that gets into the science and philosophy that could fuel one of the most important lifestyle changes you make. It also makes the distinction between different types of intermittent fasting so you can learn what might work for you.

The Complete Guide to Fasting: Heal Your Body Through Intermittent, Alternate-Day, and Extended Fasting: Another highly rated book by Dr. Jason Fung and Jimmy Moore, this guide outlines mindsets and strategies along with recipes and success stories so you know exactly what to expect at each step of your journey.

Intelligent fasting

To be safe and effective when fasting, you need to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, coffee or tea (no sugar, milk, or cream), diluted apple cider vinegar, or bone broth to help replenish electrolytes. Additionally, when you do eat, you need to maintain a healthy nutrient-dense diet. Following are some items that can help you succeed with your intermittent fasting goals.

Brita Everyday Pitcher: When intermittent fasting, you need to continue to drink plenty of water. The best way to get fresh, pure water without creating unnecessary waste is with a Brita water pitcher. This 10-cup model will ensure that you stay hydrated.

Nature's Way Alive! Multivitamin: One of the risks of limiting your caloric intake is not getting all the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that your body needs. Nature's Way multivitamins are your safety net. They will help you turn every bit of the food you eat into energy, so you can continue to feel your best.

Vega Sport Premium Protein: When restricting the times that you eat, you must be sure that you're getting all the protein you need so that your body can repair itself. To keep your protein levels up, Vega has a plant-based protein powder that's certified vegan and contains nothing artificial.

Power Up Mega Omega Trail Mix: Another way to be certain you get the fuel your body needs is to focus on healthy snacks. Power Up's Mega Omega Trail Mix is a heart-healthy blend of nuts, fruits, and seeds that provides fatty acids, antioxidants, protein, and vitamin B.

Garden of Life Whole Food Vegetable Supplement: This superfood supplement is packed with green whole grasses and grass juices, microalgae, whole vegetables, legumes, acerola cherries, and more to make sure that your body gets a high concentration of immune-boosting supplements each and every day.

Ninja BL480 Nutri Ninja: When coming off of a fast, you need to gently introduce your body to foods that provide quick energy to get things back up and running. The best way to do that is with a smoothie. Ninja's 1,000-watt blender allows you to make the perfect fast-breaking drink so you can get your energy levels right back up to full power.

Top three types of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is unique in that it doesn't focus on what you eat; instead, it focuses on when you eat. There are numerous schedules ranging from one big meal each night to fasting whenever the mood hits. The most popular methods, however, are the 16/8 Method, the 5:2 Diet, and Eat-Stop-Eat.

The 16/8 Method: With this method of intermittent fasting, you restrict your eating to an 8-hour window each day. During these 8 hours, it's important to eat healthy foods and to not overeat to compensate for the 16 hours of fasting. Depending on the type of person you are, this method can be as simple as not eating after dinner or skipping breakfast. Only non-caloric beverages may be consumed during the 16 hours of fasting.

The 5:2 Diet: With this diet, you pick two days each week, such as Monday and Thursday, to consume only 500 to 600 calories the entire day. This method may be a little bit more difficult for some individuals, and again, it hinges on eating healthy, nutrient-rich foods when you do eat.

Eat-Stop-Eat: This method requires the most discipline as it involves a full 24-hour fast at least once each week -- or twice if you're able. During the 24 hours, no solid food at all is to be consumed; however, non-caloric beverages are a necessity.

Why do people do it?

Most people engage in intermittent fasting to lose weight. The process restricts your caloric intake and can help burn fat. Besides reducing belly fat, intermittent fasting can lower your risk of Type 2 Diabetes, it can battle inflammation, it may help lower blood pressure, it can help fight aging, and it may help improve brain functions. And, as previously noted, intermittent fasting simplifies your life because you spend less time eating and thinking about what to eat.

