Instant Pot Pav Bhaji Recipe

Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons Oil
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin Seeds
- 2-3 Whole Cloves
- 1/2 Cinnamon Stick
- 1 cup Onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup Red Bell Pepper, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Ginger Paste
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Garlic Paste
- 2 cups Fresh Tomato Puree
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Pav Bhaji Masala
- 1 head Cauliflower, chopped (small size)
- 2 cups Potato, peeled and diced
- 1 cup Frozen Green Peas
- 2 tablespoons Fresh Cilantro, chopped
- 8-12 Slider Buns, or Dinner Rolls
- Butter, (for the rolls)
Directions
- Turn the Instant pot on to Sauté mode. When it reads “hot”, add the oil, cumin seeds, cloves and cinnamon sticks. Let the spices simmer in the oil for about 30 seconds.
- Add the onions and red peppers and sauté for 4-5 minutes until the onions are clear and the bell peppers are soft.
- Add the ginger and garlic, stir, and cook for another minute. Add the tomato puree and pav bhaji masala. Let the mixture bubble and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Add the cauliflower, potato, peas and other vegetables you may be using. Add 1 ½ cups of water. Salt to taste. Turn off Sauté mode.
- Close the lid with the valve sealed and set it to manual for 8 minutes. Let it naturally release for at least 10 minutes.
- Open the lid, and mash the vegetables with a potato masher or pulse an immersion blender in the mixture a few times. Adjust the salt if needed and garnish with cilantro.
- To toast the bread, melt a pats of butter on a hot skillet and place the buns on the skillet. Press the buns with a spatula to toast on both sides.
Notes
- Be careful when adding pav bhaji masala. Different brands have different spice levels. Add less if you are not sure and adjust the taste at the end if needed.
- NON-INSTANT POT INSTRUCTIONS: Do steps 1-3 in a large pot. Add boiled vegetables in step 4 along with the water and salt. Bring it to a boil and then simmer for 15 minutes. Continue with steps 6-7.
