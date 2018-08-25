Instant Pot Mongolian Beef Recipe

Press the “sauté” button on the Instant Pot. Wait for the Instant Pot to read “HOT”.
While the Instant Pot preheats, add the sliced beef into a large gallon size baggie.
Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cornstarch over the beef. Seal the bag and shake well until the beef is coated.
Once the Instant Pot reads “HOT” on the screen, pour the grape seed oil in the pot. Then add the beef and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
While the beef cooks, add the minced garlic, minced ginger, water, brown sugar, sesame oil, low-sodium soy sauce, and red pepper flakes to a large bowl. Whisk until smooth and then pour on top of the beef.
Add the onions and shredded carrots to the Instant Pot. Mix well, then close the lid and “seal the pressure valve”.
Select the “manual” setting for 8 minutes. Once it is done let it sit for 10 minutes for a “natural release”.
While the beef cooks make a cornstarch slurry with the 3 tablespoons cornstarch and the 1/2 cup of water. Set to the side.
Carefully, let the remaining pressure out of the pot, remove the lid, and cancel the cooking time. Then select “sauté”.
Stir the beef and add half the cornstarch slurry. Mix until thick. Add additional slurry if needed to thicken the sauce.
Serve with rice and steamed veggies and garnish beef with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.
Enjoy.
Notes
It’s best to prep the garlic and ginger ahead of time to ensure the beef doesn’t burn/overcook.