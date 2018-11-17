  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Katie Jasiewicz
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Print
Save

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 7 Russet Potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 4 tablespoons Butter
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • Dried Parsley, or Fresh Parsley (minced), for garnish

Directions

  1. First, peel the potatoes, and cut into large cubes (make sure all pieces are similar in size).
  2. Place in the Instant Pot and cover with about 4 cups of water. Add one teaspoon of salt to the water.
  3. Close the lid, making sure the valve is in "sealing" position.
  4. Select the "steam" setting and cook for 12 minutes.
  5. As soon as the Instant Pot beeps and the potatoes are done; carefully do a quick pressure release.
  6. Drain the potatoes immediately into a strainer.
  7. Return the potatoes back to the Instant Pot.
  8. Using a potato masher immediately mash the potatoes.
  9. Let the steam escape for a few minutes. Then mix in the butter and heavy cream.
  10. Salt and pepper to taste and add minced parsley on top for garnish.
  11. Serve immediately.

 

Recommended

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

Dreamfarm Smood
Dreamfarm Smood

Dreamfarm Supoon
Dreamfarm Supoon