Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe
November 17, 2018 | 5:56pm
Ingredients
- 7 Russet Potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 4 tablespoons Butter
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- Dried Parsley, or Fresh Parsley (minced), for garnish
Directions
- First, peel the potatoes, and cut into large cubes (make sure all pieces are similar in size).
- Place in the Instant Pot and cover with about 4 cups of water. Add one teaspoon of salt to the water.
- Close the lid, making sure the valve is in "sealing" position.
- Select the "steam" setting and cook for 12 minutes.
- As soon as the Instant Pot beeps and the potatoes are done; carefully do a quick pressure release.
- Drain the potatoes immediately into a strainer.
- Return the potatoes back to the Instant Pot.
- Using a potato masher immediately mash the potatoes.
- Let the steam escape for a few minutes. Then mix in the butter and heavy cream.
- Salt and pepper to taste and add minced parsley on top for garnish.
- Serve immediately.
