Instant Pot Mac & Cheese Recipe
October 10, 2018 | 10:00am
Instant Pot Mac & Cheese Recipe
Instant Pot Mac & Cheese Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 pound Elbow Macaroni
- 1 teaspoon Mustard Powder
- 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 4 tablespoons Salted Butter
- 1/2 teaspoon Red Hot Sauce
- 4 cups Water
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded (like Cabot)
- 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
Directions
- Place the elbow macaroni, ground mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, butter, hot sauce, and water in a 6-quart Instant Pot. Close the lid, making sure the pressure valve is in the “sealing” position.
- Set the Instant Pot to “manual” and cook for 4 minutes.
- As soon as the Instant Pot beeps, carefully release the pressure from the pot. Remove the lid and stir the noodles.
- Then stir in the heavy cream, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- Stir until melted, then serve immediately.
Recommended
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
KitchenIQ V-etched Container Grater